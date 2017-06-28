Tips Wanted To ID Armed Robber Caught On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need tips to identify an armed man who got away with some cash from a gas station earlier this month.
The suspect was caught on security camera when he entered the convenience store in the 15800 block of Livernois at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.
Police say the man had a gun in his hand when he demanded money from the clerk. Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a gold Mercury Grand Marquis.
Police said the same man is also a suspect in an additional attempted robbery on the city’s west side.
Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1244. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always, by leaving a tip via the DPD Connect or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.