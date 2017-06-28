Tips Wanted To ID Armed Robber Caught On Video

June 28, 2017 4:09 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need tips to identify an armed man who got away with some cash from a gas station earlier this month.

The suspect was caught on security camera when he entered the convenience store in the 15800 block of Livernois at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, June 13.

Police say the man had a gun in his hand when he demanded money from the clerk. Following the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a  gold Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police said the same man is also a suspect in an additional attempted robbery on the city’s west side.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1244. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always, by leaving a tip via the DPD Connect or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch