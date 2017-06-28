Macomb County Authorities Searching For Missing Mom With Baby

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities in Macomb County are looking for tips following an alleged parental kidnapping.
Carol Maxwell, 30, and her 2-month-old son Terrance Maxwell were last seen at a home in Harrison Township on Monday, and investigators do believe they are together.
The mother, who an Eastpointe resident, does not have custody of Terrance, who lives with other family members in Harrison Township, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. She is allowed only supervised visitation with the child.
A Kidnapping Custodial Interference felony arrest warrant has been issued for Carol Maxwell.
She is described as around 5’1” and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say she does not have a car and her cell phone is not working.
Anyone who has seen this missing mother and/or her child is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9412.