Police Pick Up Suspect In Theft From Comerica Bank Inside Kroger Store

COMMERCE TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a bank inside a grocery store in Commerce Township early in the week .
An anonymous tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department lead to the arrest of 29-year-old Kory McMacken at a home in Livonia.
McMachen was arraigned at 52-1 District Court for one count of larceny (a four-year felony) in a building rather than bank robbery charges because there was no weapon used or threat involved.
A total of $4,000 was stolen but none of it has been recovered by detectives – he was given a $50,000 cash surety, no 10 percent bond.
McMachen’s next court date is scheduled to be on July 19.