Police Pick Up Suspect In Theft From Comerica Bank Inside Kroger Store

June 28, 2017 4:37 PM
COMMERCE TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a bank inside a grocery store in Commerce Township early in the week .

suspect kory mcmachen booking photo Police Pick Up Suspect In Theft From Comerica Bank Inside Kroger Store

Kory McMacken (Booking photo)

An anonymous tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department lead to the arrest of 29-year-old Kory McMacken at a home in Livonia.

McMachen was arraigned at 52-1 District Court for one count of larceny (a four-year felony) in a building rather than bank robbery charges  because there was no weapon used or threat involved.

A total of $4,000 was stolen but none of it has been recovered by detectives – he was given a $50,000 cash surety, no 10 percent bond.

McMachen’s next court date is scheduled to be on July 19.

