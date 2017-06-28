Report: Michigan State Had The Most Arrests In Big Ten During 2016 Season

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

2016 wasn’t a good year for the Michigan State Spartans, after going 3-9. 2017 hasn’t been much better for team from East Lansing.

I would like to think the Spartans are trending up for 2017 now, and the only thing I have to base that off of is their new white helmets. Hey, I had to find something positive because what is about to follow isn’t positive in the least.

A report posted by elevenwarriors.com states that fans at Spartan Stadium were arrested more than any other school in the Big Ten.

Each request to Big Ten schools was made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in accordance with state law. Not every response provided grave detail but we will dissect what each institution released below. First some, numbers.

Michigan State held 522,666 fans throughout 2016 home games and the school reported 223 arrests. The Spartans didn’t report the amount of ejections but the University of Michigan reported both ejections and arrests. They had 236 ejections and 28 arrests.

The Spartans noted the statistics they provided are representative for the entire 24-hour period on the day of each game. The Wisconsin and Michigan games tied for the highest number of arrests, with 49 apiece. Second was the Oct. 8 game against BYU, which saw 42 arrests. Those three games kicked off at noon, noon and 3:30 p.m. In what rapidly grew into a nightmare season for Mark Dantonio and Co., the Spartans finished 3-9 in 2016.

The website continues to say that fans were arrested for multiple charges throughout the season. Everything from minor in possession to outstanding warrants.

Among them: minor in possession of alcohol or drugs, outstanding warrants, violating Michigan State ordinances, trespassing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, possession and use of marijuana, possession of open alcoholic container in a vehicle, simple assault, vehicle registration violation, possession of a synthetic narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated fleeing and eluding police, disorderly conduct and retail fraud.

Every college football team has troubles within gameday and these arrests at Michigan State were within a 24-hour period and not just throughout the course of the game.