Snyder OKs Unattended Vehicle, Electronic Registration Bills

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Drivers will be able to leave their vehicles running unattended on private property under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law enacted Wednesday leaves intact a prohibition against running a vehicle unattended on a highway. The measure was introduced after a Roseville man was ticketed $128 for leaving his vehicle unattended in a driveway during the winter.

<img class=”wp-image-863652 size-large” src=”https://cbsdetroit.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/untitled-1.jpg?w=420″ alt=”(used with permission)” width=”420″ height=”303″ /> (used with permission)

“I was there for maybe seven or eight minutes before I noticed the ticket,” said 24-year-old Nick Taylor.

He ranted about it on Facebook, blaming the dip*** police for not just knocking on the door and telling him to turn off his car, and his post drew thousands of shares and angry comments, many of them on his side.

The Facebook post scolding police for what he thought was a waste of resources stirred debate about the use of police time and the risks to the community and made waves all the way to Lansing.

Snyder also signed legislation allowing motorists to show proof of their auto registration to a police officer electronically. It is similar to a 2015 law that lets those pulled over to show proof of their auto insurance on a phone or other mobile device instead of a hard copy.

