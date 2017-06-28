Tennessee Man Takes Elvis Guitar Fight To Appeals Court

June 28, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Elvis Presley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Tennessee man is asking an appeals court to overturn a decision awarding a guitar once owned by Elvis Presley to the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota.

The museum bought the guitar from Robert Johnson in 2012 as part of a collection of instruments worth $250,000. The rock ‘n’ roll icon played the Martin D-35 guitar on his final tour in 1977, the Argus Leader reported.

It was damaged during a show in St. Petersburg, Florida, where Elvis gave it to a fan. He died six months later.

Memphis-based memorabilia collector Larry Moss sued Johnson in Tennessee, arguing he was the rightful owner.

Moss said the D-35 was one of four guitars that Johnson agreed to sell him in 2008 for $120,000. Johnson gave two guitars to Moss for $70,000, but Moss never received the other two and never paid for them.

As that proceeding played out, the museum sued Moss. The case ended up in federal district court in South Dakota.

A Tennessee judge ruled that the Elvis guitar belonged to Moss. But Federal District Court Judge Karen Schreier ruled that under both Tennessee and South Dakota law, the ownership title doesn’t pass from one person to another until the item is delivered. She said that Johnson didn’t have title to the instrument because he never possessed it.

A three-judge panel from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on the case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch