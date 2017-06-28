Witnesses To Murder? Police Looking To Identify People In Surveillance Video

June 28, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Witness To Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police asking for the public’s help in identifying a few individuals who were with a man before he was killed.

Those people are seen in video surveillance just before the victim was killed at 8 Mile and Schoenherr Roads.

One video shows a woman in a pink shirt and jeans along with a man in a white shirt, blue jeans and a tigers cap.

A second video shows a person in all black, a person in a blue shirt and light colored pants and a third man in a white shirt and ball cap.

Police consider these people to be witnesses who may have vital information that could lead to the killer.

If you have any information about these individuals you are asked to contact Detroit police.

 

