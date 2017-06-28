Worker Falls 75 Feet From Catwalk At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s been a serious accident at the new Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell said a worker at the arena construction site was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning.
“A worker fell approximately 75 feet from a catwalk at the new Little Caesars Arena area,” Fornell said. “When we arrived, he was found in cardiac arrest and they did CPR and he was transported to the Detroit Medical Center Receiving Hospital.”
The worker’s current condition is unknown at this time.
