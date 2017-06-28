WWJ’s Break the Bank At Lady Jane’s Haircut For Men In Birmingham And Win $10,000! 7/5/17

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

CBS RADIO DETROIT VISIBLE VAULT – “Break the Bank for $10,000”

Official Promotion Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the CBS Radio Detroit Visible Vault- Break the Bank for $10,000 promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by CBS Radio Detroit – WWJ, WXYT-AM, WYCD (collectively referred to as the “Station”). The Promotion begins on June 15, 2017 and ends on August 31, 2017, or when 4,500 entrants (herein after “Contestants”) have participated, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter on-site beginning on June 15, 2017 and ending on August 31, 2017, or when 4,500 Contestants have participated, whichever occurs first (the “Entry Period”) as follows:

i. To on-site, visit the Station booth at the locations on the dates and times (each an “Event”) as listed below during the Entry Period. Each Contestant must legibly print and sign their full name in the provided registration binder along with a number consisting of exactly six (6) digits (“Entry Number”) to then be entered on the Vault keypad, which has been pre-programmed with a random six (6) digit combination (“Combination”). Failure to provide all required information may result in disqualification. The Entry Number can feature repeated numbers (e.g., 135319 (but will not feature straight consecutive numbers (e.g., 555555)). If the Contestant’s Entry Number matches, in exact order, the Vault’s Combination, then that Contestant is the potential winner of the Grand Prize listed below, subject to verification. Any potential winner is subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the Promotion rules prior to receipt of any prize. In the event that the Station is unable to verify the eligibility of a potential winner, or in the event a potential winner is unable or unwilling to accept the Grand Prize, the Grand Prize may be forfeited. No attempts may be made after 8:00pm ET on August 17, 2017, regardless of whether or not a Contestant is in line to participate.

• Huntington Ford, 2890 South Rochester, Rochester Hills, MI 48307, June 15, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Pat Milliken Ford, 9600 Telegraph Rd., Redford, MI 48239, June 19, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Village Ford, 23535 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48124, June 21, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Mike Dorian Ford, 35900 Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Township, MI 48035, June 22, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Friendly Ford, 2800 North Telegraph, Monroe, MI 48162, June 26, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Southgate Ford, 16501 Fort Street, Southgate, MI 48195, June 29, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Bob Maxey Ford of Howell, 2798 East Grand River Avenue, Howell, MI 48843, July 13, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Jack Demmer Ford, 37300 Michigan Avenue, Wayne, MI 48184, July 20, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Spirit Ford, 4402 Ann Arbor Road, Dundee, MI 48131, July 27, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Bill Brown Ford, 3222 Plymouth Road, Livonia, MI 48150, August 17, 2017, 3-8 p.m.

• Events are subject to change. Any changes will be announced on the Station and posted online on the Station website.

c. Contestants are responsible for correctly entering their six (6) digit number guess into the key pad exactly as recorded in the registration binder. No prize will be awarded for any attempt that is incorrectly entered into the key pad. Any attempt initiated without the presence of the contest administrator will be void

d. In order to claim the Grand Prize, an eligible Contestant must record the winning six (6) digit number (as also contained in the sealed master envelope) in the registration binder, then unlock and open the bank vault only be means of entering that winning number into the keypad.

1. The act of opening the bank vault door does not constitute a winning attempt.

2. The Grand Prize will not be awarded as a result of opening the bank vault door or lock due to tampering, malfunction, damage, physical force or any means other than by entering the winning number into the key pad.

3. The six (6) digit number recorded by the Contestant in the official registration binder and entered by that Contestant into the key pad on the bank vault must exactly match the predetermined winning six (6) digit number that is contained in the sealed master envelope.

4. The grand prize will not be awarded as a result of any of the following reasons:

a. Any number recorded by the Contestant on the registration form and entered into the digital key pad that does not match the predetermined winning number contained in the sealed master envelope;

b. Any tampering, malfunction, damage, or use of physical force that causes the bank vault to unlock or open; or

c. A Contestant who records the winning number on the registration form, but fails to correctly enter that number into the key pad.

e. In the event there is a first Grand Prize winner, the Promotion will temporarily shut down and will resume once the second Vault key pad is installed. The Grand Prize will be awarded to the first two (2) Contestants who successfully complete the Grand Prize winning contest requirements as described above. The Promotion is immediately concluded following the second successful attempt, regardless of the number of completed attempts – and no additional Contestants will be allowed to participate. In the event there is not a Grand Prize winning attempt by an eligible Contestant during the Promotion Dates, then the Grand Prize WILL NOT be awarded.

f. The Promotion is open to up to four thousand five hundred (4,500) Contestants on a first come, first serve basis. An entrant may only participate in the Promotion once per Event. Up to two (2) Grand Prizes MAY be awarded.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 21 years of age or older and who reside in Michigan. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Ford Motor Company, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Detroit metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

b. Persons are eligible to win prize(s) in a Station-conducted Promotion only once every thirty (30) days and prize(s) valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted promotion, and only one (1) winner per household is permitted to win a prize in any Station-conducted Promotion every thirty (30) days.

c. Each winner may be required to present valid government-issued photo identification and must provide winner’s complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Up to two (2) Grand Prizes MAY be awarded in this Promotion if all the required elements in Section 1, including eligibility and conduct of the Grand Prize Game are met. The Grand Prize is ten thousand dollars ($10,000) awarded in the form of a check from CBS Radio. Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is $10,000. The Grand Prize winner shall be solely responsible for any applicable taxes, or any other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the Prize. The prize is provided as is. No checks will be awarded or processed until winner has claimed the prize at the Station, presented all required documentation, and signed all required releases and tax forms. Checks will be issued up to six (6) weeks following verification of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases and tax forms.

b. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed on-site at the time of winning. The winner will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed on-site at the time of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

c. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. POTENTIAL WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Up to two (2) Grand Prizes MAY be awarded in the Promotion as described in Section 1 of these Official Rules.

c. Odds of a Contestant winning the Grand Prize are 1 in 1,000,000.

d. Contestants must be present to enter and win, but need not listen to the Station.

e. Potential Grand Prize winner, if any, will be notified on-site at the time of winning. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon verification and confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release on-site at the time of winning or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will not be selected. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by August 31, 2017 to “CBS Radio 950 Visible Vault- Break the Bank for $10,000 – Official Rules,” Attn: WWJ Promotions, 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by October 31, 2017 to the above address marked” CBS Radio Detroit Visible Vault- Break the Bank for $10,000 – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at cbsdetroit.com.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at cbsdetroit.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator: CBS Radio Detroit (WWJ, WXYT-AM, WYCD), 26455 American Drive, Southfield, Michigan, 48034

Sponsor: CBS Radio Detroit (WWJ, WXYT-AM, WYCD), 26455 American Drive, Southfield, Michigan, 48034