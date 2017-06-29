Michigan Mom Charged With Attempted Murder After Setting Car On Fire With Son Inside

MONROE (WWJ) – A Monroe County mother is jailed on felony charges after authorities say she tried to kill her son by locking him in a car and setting it on fire.

Sherri Marie Richter, 48, was arraigned Thursday on one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of arson (preparation to burn over $1,000 but less than $20,000).

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Richter bound her sons wrists and locked him inside the family’s Ford Focus before attempting to set the vehicle on fire Tuesday at a Roselawn Memorial Park cemetery in LaSalle Township.

As the boy struggled to free himself, his mother allegedly poured gasoline inside the passenger compartment where the boy sat. The fire did not ignite, and at some point Richter let her son out of the car.

Deputies responded to the scene and took Richter into custody. The boy was treated for minor injuries.

Richter, a Frenchtown Township resident, remains lodged at the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Authorities have not discussed a possible motive. As an investigation continues, sheriff’s officials are seeking tips from the public in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Preadmore at 734-240-7719 or 734-240-7530.