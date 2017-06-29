Meet Ramses Soto, The ‘Big Brother’ Houseguest From Michigan

Another Michigander has joined the “Big Brother” cast.

Ramses Soto from Grand Rapids, Mich. was born in Massachusetts and grew up in the Dominican Republic, but now calls Michigan home and remarks on how it shaped him into a lover of the outdoors and nature. “Big Brother” premieres Wednesday June 28th on CBS. Tune in to CBS 62 in Detroit.

Soto is a Cosplay Artist and Dan Gheesling from Metro Detroit is his “Big Brother” role model.

According to his bio at CBS.com Soto is very creative, “That’s why I love to do cosplay. Cosplay allows me to be artistic and a nerd, at the same time, because I’m designing and creating a costume or prop out of unconventional materials.

Michigan has a decent track record for producing final Houseguests Nicole Franzel from Ubly, Michigan won season 18 and Dan Gheesling won season 10 and was the runner up in season 14.

Take a tour of the “Big Brother” season 19 house and meet the full cast with photos and bios.

This season is themed the “Summer of Temptation” and contestants will be challenged by the possibility of gaining money, power and safety in the game, but every temptation comes with a price.

Who will be the last contestant standing and make themselves $500,000 richer in the process? Follow along the journey Sundays and Wednesdays 8/7c and Thursdays 9/8c only on CBS.