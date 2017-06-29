Michigan Congresswoman And Others — Republicans And Democrats — Condemn Donald Trump’s Mockery Of Cable TV Host

(WWJ) State Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-14th District, passionately joined the throng of voices — both Republican and Democrat — condemning President Donald Trump’s verbal assault on Mika Brzezinski and her “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough.

The president of the United States Tweeted that Brzezinski, daughter of the late national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski, wasn’t welcome to join him at Mar-a-Lago because she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” He called Mika Brzezinski “crazy,” and Scarborough “psycho.”

Many, including Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, said the tweets were inappropriate and/or beneath the office of the president.

Lawrence gave a speech that was especially passionate, saying “I am sick and tired of the disrespect that is constantly being displayed from our president of the United States of America.”

Seeming to be on the verge of tears several times, Lawrence, former mayor of Southfield, Mich., said the man in the highest office in the land was displaying behavior that she had taught her son never to do.

“You do not have the right, because you have a Twitter account, to display behavior that I taught my son never to do … I am respected on so many levels but from the Oval Office, as a woman, I am not getting respect.”

She went on to say the president’s focus should be on jobs, health care and other important matters. “Do the job of a president of all the people of this great country and stop, stop the disrespect,” she said.

Per Politico, the Tweets were also condemned by Republicans who are “struggling to push Trump’s legislative agenda forward while the White House is consumed by the Russia probes and self-inflicted dramas.”

“Obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said Thursday, adding, “Look, what we’re trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate, and this obviously doesn’t help do that.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went further, tweeting, “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

Trump’s spokeswoman later told the press the president was fighting fire with fire, apparently because “Morning Joe” has criticized him, most recently over fake Time Magazine covers praising him that were installed at his golf courses. Mika had called the fake covers pathetic.