City Of Monroe Issues Boil Water Advisory

MONROE (WWJ) – The city of Monroe has issued a boil water advisory and drinking water warning.
The Monroe Water Department says E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply within the service area along LaPlaisance Road, south of Hull Road to the south end of Bolles Harbor.
No other areas are affected.
[View a map detailing affected areas]
Residents in the affected area should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking it or using for cooking, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
More testing is being conducted, and the system is being flushed, officials said. The department expects to have the problem resolved in the next 48 hours.
Residents are urged to continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.
For more information, residents can call the City of Monroe Water System at 734-384-9150, 734-384-9152, or 734-241-5947 (24 hours). General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791