Police: Little Caesars Arena Fall May Be Suicide

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police say the fatal fall of an electrician at the Little Caesars Arena worksite in Detroit is being investigated as a possible suicide.
Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody says an investigation including witness statements points toward a suicide. Barton Malow CEO Ryan Maibach said the construction company also reached a preliminary conclusion that the fall was not a construction-related accident.
The 46-year-old man fell about 75 feet before 8 a.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a Detroit hospital. He has not yet been identified. Police say the man climbed on the scaffolding with the intent of taking his own life.
Work at the site was suspended for the day as authorities carried out their investigation. Construction is expected to resume as normal Thursday, with grief counselors and clergy on hand for workers who need assistance.
The arena, which will be home to the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings and the NBA’s Pistons, is scheduled to open this fall.
