Man Convicted Of Murder In Michigan Road Rage Beating Death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 19-year-old man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a 64-year-old man who was beaten during what authorities call a road rage incident western Michigan.

A Kent County Circuit Court jury returned the verdict Thursday in the case against Christian Hillman of Ada Township. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced July 24.

William “Andy” McFarlan of Caledonia Township died after spending weeks in hospice care with a severe brain injury after the Sept. 29 attack near Grand Rapids.

Authorities say Hillman, who had been riding a dirt bike, kicked McFarlan while the victim lay on the ground outside his pickup truck in the 6100-block of Whitneyville Avenue SE in Caledonia.

According to a report by MLive, a witness told police he saw a man repeatedly kick another man on the ground. He heard the suspect say the man he beat up was “weak and soft,” police said in court records.

Witnesses also heard the suspect say, “‘Get up, I dare you to get up, and that’s what you get,'” police wrote in an affidavit.

Defense attorney Michael Bartish referred to the incident as a fight, saying Hillman acted in self defense and at some point lost control.

According to court records Hillman stated that he “really felt bad about it.”

