Royal Oak Man Charged In Stabbing Over ‘Personal Disagreement’

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A 35-year-old Royal Oak man is behind bars charged in a stabbing police say stemmed from a “personal disagreement.”
According to Royal Oak police, an acquaintance brought a friend when he went to see the defendant, Frederick Lewis Harris, at his home in the Woodward North Apartments on 13 Mile Rd. last Sunday to confront him about the issue.
An argument escalated, police said, and Harris retrieved several knives, stabbing both visitors — a 26-year-old Lathrup Village man and a 26-year-old man from Detroit.
The Detroit man, who police say holds a CPL, drew a gun in defense and shot Harris in the leg.
Police said all of the injuries were non-life threatening.
The other two men involved in the incident will not be charged, according to police. Their names were not released.
Harris was arraigned in 44th District Court Wednesday and remains held on a $25,000 cash/surety bond, no 10 percent. His next scheduled court date is Tuesday, July 11.