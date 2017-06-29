Travel Ban Goes Into Effect: Shuts Door On Many Wanting To Travel To US

June 29, 2017 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Muslims, travel ban

DETROIT (WWJ) – President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban goes into effect Thursday night — but who exactly will it affect?

The new ban should not affect any U.S. Citizens or lawful residents from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran, and Yemen reports WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

Amy Doukoure, staff attorney at the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, says those from who applied for a visitor or immigrant visa from those countries should not be affected if they prove they have a close family relationship with someone in the U.S.

Doukoure feels the current interpretation is more closed than the Supreme Court ruling intended. A change from the wording ‘credible family member’ to ‘close family member’ effectively shuts the door to many Muslims wanting to travel to the states.

“The problem comes in with the definition of the close family relationship – they’ve determined that grandparents, aunts and uncles, even fiancees are not considered close enough family to be able to travel under the Supreme Court ruling,” she says.

Doukoure says those people may not be allowed to enter in the U.S. and they’ll be banned for at least 90 days.

