10,000 Impacted By Power Outage In Macomb, Oakland Counties

NEW BALTIMORE (WWJ) – Some are without power in Macomb and Oakland counties with a major power outage currently taking place.
There is currently equipment problems that are causing power outages for about 10,000 people in Macomb and Oakland counties. About six thousand outages are reported near New Baltimore and in the area of 24 Mile and Gratiot.
Another outage is reported in Warren and Troy. The outages stretch from 18 Mile down to 15 Mile and from Dequindre to Mound roads.
DTE crews are working on the problems. Preliminary information shows power should be back on later this afternoon.
The outages occurred earlier in the day with DTE originally stating power would be restored around 3 p.m. today.
Click here to see DTE’s power outage map.