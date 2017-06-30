Power Outage, DTE, Macomb County, Oakland County

10,000 Impacted By Power Outage In Macomb, Oakland Counties

June 30, 2017 3:15 PM

NEW BALTIMORE (WWJ) – Some are without power in Macomb and Oakland counties with a major power outage currently taking place.

There is currently equipment problems that are causing power outages for about 10,000 people in Macomb and Oakland counties. About six thousand outages are reported near New Baltimore and in the area of 24 Mile and Gratiot.

Another outage is reported in Warren and Troy. The outages stretch from 18 Mile down to 15 Mile and from Dequindre to Mound roads.

DTE crews are working on the problems. Preliminary information shows power should be back on later this afternoon.

The outages occurred earlier in the day with DTE originally stating power would be restored around 3 p.m. today.

Click here to see DTE’s power outage map.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch