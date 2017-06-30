Advice For Dealing With A Bloody Nose

DETROIT (WWJ) – A bloody nose can stop you in your tracks. But don’t worry WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites has some advice to get things under control.

Sometimes the reason for a bloody nose is obvious, sometimes it’s not. A bloody nose can be brought on by a change in the weather or a foreign body lodged in it. Other times, if one person in a family has problems with bloody noses, then other relatives can have it too.

Family practice doctor Neha Vyas said the best way to get things under control is by simply leaning forward.

“The actual way to stop a bloody nose is actually to lean forward and close up the nostril that is bleeding,” Vyas said.

Most bloody noses stop after about ten minutes, however that isn’t always the case. If it lasts for a half hour then you should seek medical assistance.

“If a nose does not stop bleeding after about thirty minutes, that is truly a medical emergency and you should consult your nearest doctor’s office or physician for further intervention,” Vyas said.