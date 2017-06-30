2 Wanted In Dollar Store Cigarette Smash And Grab Caught On Video

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police in Waterford Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into a dollar store in May.
The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Summit Drive on May 24 just before 3:30 a.m., according to investigators.
As seen on security video, the suspects used a red-handled hammer to break into the store through a window, knocking down a rack of snacks before busting into a Marlboro display case. The pair then packed a black garbage bag with cigarettes and cigars before fleeing out the broken window.
The suspects are described as white males in their teens or early 20s, wearing black pants and black jackets. The taller suspect was wearing a black and tan knit hat and gray gloves. The shorter suspect was wearing red basketball shoes without gloves.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Waterford Township Police Detective Al Knapp at 248-618-6077. Or, to remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.