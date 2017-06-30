Fireworks Shows Cancelled Due To Severe Weather

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A pair of fireworks shows set to take place on Friday night have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The annual Salute to America event at Greenfield Village and 2017 First State Bank Fireworks Extravaganza in St. Clair Shores have both been cancelled. The 2017 First State Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been reschedule to Saturday at dusk while the Salute to America event at Greenfield Village will not be rescheduled.

The Salute to America show was set to feature an outdoor performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and fireworks, however with rain in the forecast tonight the show has been cancelled.

Customers holding tickets for tonight’s show will have two different redeem options, according to the Greenfield Village website. The first option is to redeem your ticket at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Box Office for one free ticket (equal or lesser value) to select Classical, Pops, Jazz or Young People’s Family concerts from Oct. 15 – Dec. 10, 2017.

The second option is to redeem original Salute to America ticket for a combination admission for any two venues. The three options include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation/Greenfield Village, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation/Ford Rouge Factory Tour or Greenfield Village/Ford Rouge Factory Tour. Present your ticket to any cashier upon entry, and this offer expires on Nov. 26, 2017.

For more information on the cancellation of tonight’s show call 313-982-6001 or visit www.thehenryford.org.