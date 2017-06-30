CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Izzo, Spartans Land Yet Another Four-Star Recruit For 2018

June 30, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Marcus Bingham Jr., Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

A good offseason just got better for Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Marcus Bingham Jr., a four-star power forward in the class of 2018, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Friday.

A native of Grand Rapids, Bingham Jr. is the second-ranked player in the state and the 21st-ranked power forward in the country, per 247 Sports.

The 6’10, 195-pound Bingham Jr. is a product of Catholic Central High School. Scouting reports describe him as an athletic, versatile scorer with significant upside. He garnered interest from schools throughout the Midwest, but utlimately decided to stay close to home.

He chose MSU over Butler, Purdue, Ohio State and Xavier, among others.

With the addition of Bingham Jr., Michigan State’s 2018 class now ranks second in the country, according to 247 Sports. He joins fellow four-star recruits Thomas Kithier (forward), Foster Loyer (guard), and Gabe Brown (forward), the latter of whom committed just 10 days ago.

Earlier this offseason, star Miles Bridges announced he would forego the NBA Draft and return to MSU for his sophomore season.

