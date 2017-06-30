Local Professional Athletes To Participate In Charity Golf Outing

BRIGHTON – Have you ever wanted to play golf with a local professional athlete? Well now’s your chance while also participating in a good cause.
A number of local professional athletes will take place in the third annual Power to Move Classic charity golf outing and dinner on July 10. The event benefits the First Step Foundation with an NFL or NHL athlete playing with each foursome.
The golf outing takes place at Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton. Some of the professional athletes participating in the event include Michigan alum and current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Eastern Michigan alum and Detroit Lions guard TJ Lang, Michigan alum and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Matt Hunwick and Michigan State alum and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jerel Worthy.
First Step Foundation provides scholarships to the Barwis Methods Injury Recovery Program for individuals who suffer from loss of mobility due to spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and other injuries and disorders.
Individual registration is $200, which includes cart, golf, lunch, dinner and beverages. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $1,000 and include golf for three, an NFL or NHL athlete as the fourth, and various signage and social media promotion.
Registration deadline is June 30. For more information visit http://www.barwismethods.com/powertomoveclassic.