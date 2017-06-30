Local Professional Athletes To Participate In Charity Golf Outing

Miller Lite Field of Dreams - On-Air GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on July 7 and 19 for your chance to win a Miller Lite Field of Dreams Experience which includes the opportunity to play baseball at Comerica Park on August 15.

WWJ's Weekend Box Office 7/6/17 - Thunder Over MichiganWWJ's Weekend Box Office presented by AAA opens on Thursday, July 6th for your chance to win tickets to Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at the Willow Run Airport September 2-4, 2017.

Field of Dreams - On-Site Giveaway (Drayton Station)Jamie Samuelsen from 97.1 The Ticket's Jamie and Stoney Mornings show will be at Drayton Station in Waterford from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on July 8. Stop by for your chance to win a Miller Lite Field of Dreams Experience which includes the opportunity to play baseball at Comerica Park on August 15.

Win Tickets To See Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald On Wednesday!Listen to WWJ Newsradio 950 on July 5th for your chance to win tickets to see Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Tuesday, July 11th.