Macomb County Missing Baby Is Safely Found

June 30, 2017 6:24 PM
HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A baby missing in Macomb County has been found and is safe.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department said two-month old Terrance Maxwell was taken to the Clinton Township Police Department by a family friend. The baby was reported missing Tuesday.

Carol Maxwell, left, and Terrance Maxwell. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are still looking for the mother, Carol Maxwell. She took the baby from a home in Harrison Township even though she doesn’t have custody.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Maxwell.

Maxwell is described as around 5’1” and 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators said she does not have a car and her cell phone is not working.

