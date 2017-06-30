Win Up To $1 Billion With New Golden Ticket From The Michigan Lottery

(WWJ) – Feeling lucky? A new scratch-off lottery ticket could win you a whopping $1 billion.
For the first time, the Michigan Lottery is offering players an instant game – GOLDEN TICKET™ – that gives players a chance to win up to $1 billion!
Starting Monday, each $10 GOLDEN TICKET™ will offer players 20 chances to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players also may enter codes from non-winning tickets for a chance to win one of 15 trips for two to Las Vegas and for the opportunity to play the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ and a chance to win up to $1 billion.
The trip includes deluxe hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, round-trip airfare for two, ground transportation to and from the Las Vegas airport and hotel, and $1,000 spending money. To enter, beginning July 3, players can visit MichiganLottery.com/GoldenTicket. Second chance drawings are scheduled to take place on: Aug.3, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, and Nov. 30.
Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state. In 2016, Lottery players won nearly $817 million playing instant games.
Remember: A portion of money spent on Michigan Lottery tickets goes to the School Aid Fund. In 2016, the Lottery provided a record $888.9 million to help support Michigan’s public schools.
For more information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook.