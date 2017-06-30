Michigan Matters: TARDEC & Regional Defense Industry

This week on Michigan Matters, host Carol Cain looks at how our region has produced weapons that have helped keep our world safe.
Macomb County is hoping to expand that reputation as it battles other states to be the place where the new 35 Lightning Fighter jet will be built.
Ken Harris of U.S. Army TARDEC and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel joins Carol to discuss their plans.
Then Mark Hackel joins Denise Ilitch and Rocky Raczkowski on the Roundtable to celebrate our independence, our defense industry and to dissect interesting times in our region.