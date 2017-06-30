Fireworks Sales Up; Safety Tips For Fourth Of July

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Stores that sell fireworks are expecting large crowds over the next few days as people stock up on their light displays.

Llyn Packard, the manager of the Phantom Fireworks store in West Bloomfield, said people are spending an average of 500-dollars on fireworks when they come into her store. That’s more then previous years.

“Customers are definitely excited this year,” Packard said. “They are spending a lot more money then they have in the past and they are just excited about creating fun family memories.”

Packard added that state law makes it legal to blast off fireworks on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but pointed out some cities may have their own rules to obey.

Following your city’s fireworks ordinance is one of the key tips from the National Council of Fireworks Safety. The non-profit organization is centered on providing firework safety tips and has some helpful information for those celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks.

On the organization’s website is a long list of safety tips. That list includes reading the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting, always have a bucket of water or charged water hose nearby, light one firework at a time and then quickly move away, and never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.

To help enforce some of these rules the city of Warren will have undercover officers, along with Police and members of a task force, patrolling the streets this holiday weekend to make sure everyone is using fireworks in a legal manner.

Mayor Jim Fouts said their top priorities are targeting those who drink and shoot off fireworks, do it in the middle of the street or let minors handle them.

“Use common sense, use the concept of good neighbor policy,” Fouts told WWJ. “If you’re going to shoot off fireworks and it’s not going to disturb your neighbor, it doesn’t pose any danger or pollution or what have you then you’re probably safe to do that.”

While fireworks are fun for the family, your pets aren’t always as thrilled about this Fourth of July tradition. Packard said for those who are interested her stores sell products that are more animal friendly and still exciting for the family.

“We have fireworks that are silent,” Packard said. “We also sell in some of our stores vests for the dogs to help them with some of the anxiety they feel sometimes with fireworks.”

The National Council on Fireworks Safety also has tips for your pets safety during fireworks shows. The organization states to never bring pets to a fireworks display, put your pet in a safe interior room to help with the loud noises and make sure your pet has an identification tag in case it runs away during a fireworks show.

Click here for the entire list of fireworks safety tips from the National Council of Fireworks Safety.