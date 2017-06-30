Police: Deadly Rollover Crash Fueled By Alcohol, Speed

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say alcohol and speeding are to blame for a rollover crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Newport.
The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on North Stony Creek Road, just east of Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township.
Police say Donavan Hammer was heading eastbound on Stony Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway. His car crashed into a fire hydrant and overturned before striking a tree. Hammer was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said both speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any other information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7557.