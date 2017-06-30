Ruth Chris Of Ann Arbor Giving Away Steaks To Those Named ‘Chris’

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – If your name is Chris and you like steak then you are very lucky.

To celebrate another summer, Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Ann Arbor is offering a complimentary steak to anyone with the name of “Chris.” The promotion includes a free 8 ounce steak to anyone with the legal name of Chris whenever you purchase another entree of equal or greater value.

“More than 50 years ago, this steak house brand was born when Ruth Fertel purchased Chris’ Steak House in New Orleans,” Paul “Buzz” Goebel, general manager of Ruth’s Chris Steak House Ann Arbor, said in a press release. “We have loved bringing this excellent steak house legacy to the Ann Arbor community and we’d like to thank the community once again for their continued support. This summertime promotion is a fun and unique way for us to pay it forward.”

The promotion will start on Saturday and run until Aug. 13. Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Ann Arbor ran the same promotion last year with nearly 500 taking advantage of the free steak deal.

Variations of the name Chris are eligible for the deal — for example Christopher, Christina, Krys, etc.

Below is the complete list of terms for the “Is Your Name Chris?” promotion:

Offer only valid at Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Reservations are required and a valid driver’s license/ID must be presented.

Valid for dining room only (take-out orders do not apply).

Must purchase a dinner entree of equal or greater value.

Promotional discount may not be combined with COSTCO gift cards.

Not valid with any other discount or promotional offer.

Ordering salads and appetizers do not qualify as an entree purchase.

No cash value.

Expires at 10 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is located at 314 S. Fourth Ave. in Ann Arbor. The restaurant is open from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.