Second Bark At The Park Scheduled For September

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are excited to announce a second ‘Bark at the Park’ Night on Sept. 6, as the Tigers face the Kansas City Royals at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park, sponsored by Pet Supplies Plus.
Fans can purchase the exclusive ‘Bark at the Park’ Night ticket package that includes one ticket for a dog and its owner, access to the ‘Bark at the Park’ party area, featuring water stations, dog “restrooms” and other amenities. Packages are available for $48 per pair of tickets (one adult ticket, one dog ticket).
Additional adult tickets can be purchased. Please note, one dog per paid adult ticket. Each dog will receive a special Detroit Tigers Dog Tag.
A limited supply of tickets are available for purchase starting July 13 at 11 a.m. For more information or to purchase the ticket package, visit tigers.com/bark. A special ‘Bark at the Park’ event ticket is required to participate. ‘Bark at the Park’ packages can only be purchased online. No day-of-game sales.
All participants must provide a copy of all up-to-date vaccinations upon check in (entry will not be granted without this printed information).