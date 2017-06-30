Shots Fired Outside Sterling Heights Hookah Lounge; 1 Injured

June 30, 2017 8:46 AM

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after someone opened fire outside of a lounge in Sterling Heights, sending one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 12 a.m. Friday outside of Empire Hookah Lounge along Van Dyke Avenue just south of 15 Mile Road.

One person was shot, but other circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

Police say the victim is being treated at the hospital; current condition is unknown. Their identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-446-2800.

