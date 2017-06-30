Threat Of Showers, Storms Looms Over Long Holiday Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – There’s a chance the long holiday weekend could turn into a bit of a washout — rain is in the forecast nearly every day.

Forecasters say thunderstorms will develop across southeast Michigan during the afternoon Friday and increase throughout the evening. Some storms could be severe, especially between the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday. The main threats are damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, heavy rainfall and possible hail.

Warm and humid today as high temperatures reach into the 80s. Slight chance of severe thunderstorms this evening. #MIwx pic.twitter.com/cUSFtYgJUt — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 30, 2017

After what should be a relatively nice morning Saturday, storms are expected to pop up again during the afternoon. Forecasters say this round of storms won’t be as severe.

The silver lining: Conditions will improve for a few days, with plenty of sunshine and highs in 80s on Sunday and Monday.

But then things get dicey again on Tuesday. Forecasters say we could see scattered thunderstorms throughout the area on the Fourth of July, which could put a damper on some holiday celebrations.

Here’s a detailed look at the forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible through evening becoming more widespread overnight. High 88F. Low 68F.

Saturday — Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Low 63F.

Sunday — Mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Low 63F.

Monday — Sunshine and clouds mixed. Showers developing later at night. High 81F. Low 61F.

Tuesday — Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Low 67F.

Wednesday — Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. High 83F. Low 67F.

