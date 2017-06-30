Crime, Police, Pizza Delivery, Rob, Steal, Ypsilanti

Three Men Steal Pizza Delivery Driver’s Car In Ypsilanti Township

June 30, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: crime, Pizza Delivery, police

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Washtenaw County Sheriff investigators are searching for three young men who robbed a pizza delivery man early on Friday morning.

The suspects appeared from behind a house on Nash Avenue and started beating and kicking the victim before taking off in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene on eastbound Tyler Road. Deputies responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the police report, the three suspects are described as 17-19 year old black males. One of the suspects is considered to have a “baby face”, is about 6-feet tall, thin build and was wearing a red shirt over his head. The other two suspects were described as approximately 5-foot-10, thin builds and were both wearing dark clothing.

The delivery person has non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident please call the W.C.S.O. Confidential Tip line at (734) 973-7711 or 1-800-SPEAK UP.

