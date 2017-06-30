Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians

Tigers-Indians Game Postponed Due To Rain

June 30, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers-Cleveland Indians game scheduled for Friday night at Comerica Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a split doubleheader on Sept. 1.

First pitch of the first game on Sept. 1 is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. while the second game will start at 7:10 p.m.

According to the Tigers public relations Twitter account, all paid tickets and season parking passes from tonight’s game are valid for the 1:10 p.m. game on Sept. 1. No exchange is necessary.

With tonight’s game being rained out, Anibal Sanchez will now start tomorrow’s first game of the doubleheader against Josh Tomlin of Cleveland. Jordan Zimmermann will start the second game in tomorrow’s doubleheader and Carlos Carrasco will get the start for the Indians. Tomorrow’s games start at 1:10 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

With Sanchez being pushed back to tomorrow, it is likely Matt Boyd will get skipped in the rotation. Boyd was originally scheduled to start tomorrow’s first game of the doubleheader.

