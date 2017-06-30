[WATCH] Jeff Fisher Informs His Staff He’s Been Fired

By: Will Burchfield

The NFL — professional sports, for that matter — is an unfeeling business. Wins and losses is the only currency that matters.

It can be easy to forget that these are human beings we’re watching every Sunday.

That’s the beauty of behind-the-scenes documentaries like HBO’s Hard Knocks and Amazon’s All or Nothing. They pull back the curtain. They make the players and coaches relatable — they make them real.

All or Nothing, which debuts on Friday, followed the Los Angeles Rams over the course of the 2016 season. In one clip, cameras show former head coach Jeff Fisher announce to his staff that he’s been fired.

His friends and colleagues are noticeably shaken. Fisher himself struggles to hold back tears.

“Sorry if I let you guys down. You guys didn’t let me down, you busted your ass every single day for me,” Fisher says.

The coach who shakes Fisher’s hand at the end of the clip is assistant Mike Singletary.

Fisher was fired on Dec. 12 after a blowout loss to the Falcons that dropped the Rams to 4-9. He was replaced by interim John Fassel.

The Rams hired 31-year-old Sean McVay in offseason to be their full-time head coach.

Fisher is currently without an NFL coaching job. Over 22 seasons as a head coach he has a record of 173-165, but he went 31-45 in five seasons with the Rams.