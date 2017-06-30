3 Wanted After Waterford Meijer Robbed At Knife-point [PHOTOS]

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are searching for three suspects in the armed robbery of a Waterford Township Meijer store.

According to investigators, the crime occurred at the 4200 Highland Road store just after 1 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Police say the trio loaded up a shopping cart with $154 in clothing. As they were leaving, without paying, one suspect — described as a white male around 35 to 40 years old, wearing a gray Detroit Tigers jersey — produced a knife and pointed it at an employee who asked him to stop. He threatened that employee not to follow him, and the three ran from the store, then fleeing the scene in an older-model black car.

No one was injured.

Investigators are looking for help from the public to identify all three suspect, who were caught on the store’s security camera.

Anyone who knows any of the suspects in the photos or who has any information about this incident is asked to call Waterford Police Detective Greg Allen at 248-618-6068. Or, the remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.