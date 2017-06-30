3 Wanted After Waterford Meijer Robbed At Knife-point [PHOTOS]

June 30, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: armed robbery, waterford township
meijer robbery 3 Wanted After Waterford Meijer Robbed At Knife point [PHOTOS]

Knife-wielding suspect, suspect, left, and additional suspects. (Photo: Waterford Township police)

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Police are searching for three suspects in the armed robbery of a Waterford Township Meijer store.

According to investigators, the crime occurred at the 4200 Highland Road store just after 1 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Police say the trio loaded up a shopping cart with $154 in clothing. As they were leaving, without paying, one suspect — described as a white male around 35 to 40 years old, wearing a gray Detroit Tigers jersey — produced a knife and pointed it at an employee who asked him to stop. He threatened that employee not to follow him, and the three ran from the store, then fleeing the scene in an older-model black car.

No one was injured.

Investigators are looking for help from the public to identify all three suspect, who were caught on the store’s security camera.

Anyone who knows any of the suspects in the photos or who has any information about this incident is asked to call Waterford Police Detective Greg Allen at 248-618-6068. Or, the remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch