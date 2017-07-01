36th District Court Waiving Late Fees During Holiday Special

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a Fourth of July special for those who owe money to 36th District Court in Detroit.
The court is waiving all late fees and penalties over the next four days through Tuesday. You must pay the full fine in order to have the fees waived.
People will be accepting payment at the court Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Chief Judge, Nancy Blount, says the court wants to offer individuals a chance to truly celebrate freedom by extending them the opportunity to gain their independence from debt owed to the court and possibly reclaim their liberty to drive once again.
