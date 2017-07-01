Brewery To Name Beer After Woman Shot In Van Buren Township

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A brewery plans to name a special beer for a woman who was fatally shot at her Van Buren Township home last month.
The Ann Arbor News reported Arbor Brewing Company in Ypsilanti plans to create a beer called “A Girl Named Egypt” in honor of 27-year-old Egypt Covington.
Covington was found dead on June 23 — and her death is being investigated by police as a murder. According to a release by Van Buren Township police, officers were called to a home in the 45000-block of Hull Road on the evening of June 23 for a report of a homicide.
Covington was a musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor. According to family and friends, Covington was well-known locally as a fantastic singer with a kind heart.
“My family is going between bouts of hysteria, sadness…bouts of love because we find Egypt touched so many more people than we even had an idea of,” her father, Chuck Covington, told WWJ in a previous interview.
The beer will be available to the public on her birthday, July 19.