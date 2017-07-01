Couple Of Fires Reported In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – There are reports of two separate structure fires in the Metro Detroit area.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed several crews responded to a large fire at West Manor Apartments on 200 block of Paddock Street near Auburn Avenue. Building is assumed to be a total loss. Fire has not spread to other structures. There is still no update on any injuries.
In Southgate, emergency crews are also responding to a fire along Dix-Toledo Road. Social media reports indicate that the blaze is coming from the Olympic Flame family restaurant. WWJ has been told that Dix-Toledo is closed between Goddard and Northline.
There’s no word of any injuries at this time.
Stay with CBS Detroit and WWJ for the latest updates.