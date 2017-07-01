Movie Night, Detroit, Faygo

Faygo Movie Night in the D! Returns To Campus Martius

July 1, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: Campus Martius, Faygo Movie Night in the D

DETROIT (WWJ) – Forget the theater — this summer the blockbusters are being shown in the park!

Faygo Movie Night in the D! makes its return to Campus Martius Saturday night with another summer full of great showings. The event will feature movies every Saturday night throughout July and August.

Downtown Detroit Parks events manager Jodie Svagr is excited about another summer of Faygo Movie Night in the D! and considers it a great way to bring people together.

“(It’s great) to see such a diverse mix of people with all of the shows,” Svagr told WWJ. “… Whatever the parks you go to people will sit down and strike up conversations with different races and demographics. It’s really amazing.”

Some of the movies being shown this summer include “Hidden Figures,” “Rogue One,” “Sing,” and “La La Land.”

Those interested are told to bring blankets and chairs to use on the open lawn area. Outside food is not permitted but there is plenty of drinks, popcorn and other snacks that can be purchased on site.

For more information on show times visit downtowndetroitparks.com.

