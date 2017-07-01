Hot Dogs Or Hamburgers? Fourth Of July Trends Released

DETROIT (WWJ) – What is your go-to choice this Fourth of July: hot dogs or hamburgers?

Nextdoor, a free and private social network used by 145,000 U.S. communities, has released a new report that shows all of the top Fourth of July traditions. Ranging from top way to celebrate the holiday to favorite meals, Nextdoor has it covered.

Starting off with the hot dog versus hamburger debate — it was hamburgers that comes out on top. Through the “4th of July Across America” fun facts hamburgers are chosen as the favorite thing to throw on the grill with 43 percent favoring hamburgers. Hot dogs finished second on this list.

After dinner comes dessert. Mint chocolate chip is the most popular ice cream choice on the Fourth of July earning 17 percent of the votes. Vanilla — I know, so boring — was the next top choice.

Outside of food there are other holiday traditions included in this study. Firework shows came in as the top overall way to celebrate the Fourth of July and sparklers were picked as the most popular type of fireworks to light off. Roman candles was second on the list behind sparklers.

So how much does it normally cost for families to celebrate the Fourth of July? Nextdoor has that covered as well. According to the report, a majority (55 percent) of neighbors spend less than $100 on their holiday celebrations.

For more information on Nextdoor and this report, visit nextdoor.com/about_us/.