How Are Hot Dogs Made? Find Out… If You Can Stomach It [VIDEO]

July 1, 2017 1:17 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – As Americans prepare to eat more than 150 million hot dogs this Independence Day, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) is answering the most common hot dog question: How are hot dogs really made?

“Stories about how hot dogs are made are legendary,” Janet Riley — NHDSC president and so-called “Queen of Wien” — said in a statement. “At the risk of destroying the mystique surrounding hot making, our video will show that the actual process is much simpler, and possibly less exciting, than the rumors that have existed for decades.”

The video takes you on a tour of a hot dog plant, showing the entire process from start to finish — and what you see might just surprise you.

Riley said Americans won’t just be consuming record numbers of hot dogs on the 4th, but throughout July, which has been deemed National Hot Dog Month.

“Hot dogs are an essential part of American culture, and what better month to honor them than July,” Riley said. “We are right in the middle of grilling season and baseball season—both times when American families love to enjoy their favorite picnic treat.”

Bon appetit!

