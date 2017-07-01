Lawsuit Against Pistons’ Move To Detroit Dropped

DETROIT (WWJ) – The lawsuit that could block the Pistons move to Downtown Detroit has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiffs.

It was announced on Saturday that the lawsuit against the Detroit Downtown Development Authority will be dropped by the plaintiffs, Robert Davis and D. Etta Wilcoxon. Through this dismissal the Pistons move to Little Caesars Arena will no longer be in jeopardy.

“The City is very pleased to have prevailed in this case, and we are looking forward to the Pistons coming to Detroit,” Detroit Corporation Counsel Melvin “Butch” Hollowell said in a release.

The lawsuit originally was looking for a temporary restraining order to block around $34 million of school millage money, taxpayer money that has been earmarked by the Detroit Downtown Development Authority to help pay for Little Caesars Arena, still under construction, and a new downtown headquarters for the Pistons.

The Pistons are expected to play next season in Little Caesars Arena, with the new stadium and entertainment district set to open in September.