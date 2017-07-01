Prosecutor Declines To Charge Shooter In Deadly Road Rage Case

SPARTA, Mich. (AP/WWJ) – A prosecutor says a man who fatally shot another during a road-rage dispute in western Michigan won’t face criminal charges.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Friday that prosecutors couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the 43-year-old shooter didn’t act in self-defense. The man had a valid license to carry a concealed weapon.
Twenty-year-old Donald Dudley of Bailey died following the shooting in May near Sparta and his 18-year-old brother was seriously injured.
The men were in a car driven by a 22-year-old woman. She initially fled after shots were fired but stopped and called 911.
Becker wrote in a report that the brothers were the aggressor, with the altercation being “at least two-on-one.” The shooter told investigators he acted in self-defense.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.