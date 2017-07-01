CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Red Wings Agree To Terms With Forward Turner Elson

July 1, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Turner Elson

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today agreed to terms with center Turner Elson on a one-year contract.

Elson, 24, was limited to 13 games played due to injury for the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage in 2016-17, recording three points (1-2-3) and 12 penalty minutes. In 2015-16, Elson matched an AHL-career best by notching 30 points (14-16-30) and 59 penalty minutes in 63 games for the Stockton Heat. Elson also made his NHL debut for the Calgary Flames on April 9, 2016 at Minnesota, picking up an assist and a plus-one rating in 14:54 time on ice. The 6-foot, 195-pound forward has played four seasons in the AHL, combining for 66 points (34-32-66) and 144 penalty minutes in 175 games with the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton and San Antonio. Elson was originally signed by the Flames as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 22, 2011.

A native of New Westminster, British Columbia, Elson also saw time with the Alaska Aces in the ECHL during the 2013-14 campaign, picking up 15 points (5-10-15) in 18 regular-season games and 11 points (7-4-11) in 21 postseason games to help Alaska capture the ECHL’s Kelly Cup as league champions. Prior to turning professional, Elson logged four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels. In 253 games with Red Deer, he notched 151 points (72-79-151), a plus-46 rating and 337 penalty minutes.

