Red Wings Reacquire Goalie McCollum In Trade With Flames

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired goaltender Tom McCollum from the Calgary Flames in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

McCollum returns to the Red Wings organization after spending one season in Calgary’s system, spending time with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat and Charlotte Checkers and the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder. The 27-year-old posted a 12-2-1 record in 18 combined games with Stockton and Charlotte, helping the Checkers reach the AHL postseason with a 2.10 goals-against average, 0.926 save percentage and one shutout, in addition to a 2-2 record, 2.87 goals-against average, 0.910 save percentage and one shutout in five postseason games. Previous to this year, McCollum spent seven seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2009-16 and ranks among the franchise’s top all-time goaltenders with 226 games played (1st), 103 wins (2nd), 5,653 saves (1st) and seven shutouts (T7th) and was a member of the team’s 2013 Calder Cup championship team. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound goaltender also saw action in three NHL games with the Red Wings in 2010-11 and 2016-17, sporting a 1-0-0 record, 2.96 goals-against average and 0.879 save percentage.

Originally Detroit’s first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, McCollum played 160 games with the OHL’s Guelph Storm and Brampton Battalion from 2006-09 prior to his professional career, sporting an 85-51-20 record, 2.33 goals against average, 0.920 save percentage and 16 shutouts. He was a member of the OHL Third All-Star Team in 2007 and 2008 and the OHL Second All-Star Team in 2009. The Cambria, N.Y., native also represented the United States on two occasions, winning a silver medal at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship in 2007 and appearing in five games during the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2009.