Thousands Without Water In Eastpointe; Entire City Under Boil Water Advisory

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and businesses in Eastpointe are without water Saturday morning, and the entire city is under a boil water advisory, after several water mains broke overnight.

City officials say a power outage in the area of 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue caused a regulator to malfunction, which triggered several major water main breaks throughout the city.

Superintendent Tony Pry says the outage affects roughly 4,000 homes and businesses along 10 Mile Road between Gratiot and I-94.

“We’re hoping, like I said I’ve got crews coming in from other cities to help and contractors, I’m hoping by late this afternoon (Saturday) we’ll have water up and flowing,” Pry told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

The entire city is under a boil water advisory as crews continue to repair the breaks. Pry expects the advisory to last about three days.

“It will be until I get a clean water sample,” he said. “I’m not going to jeopardize anybody’s drinking water. I need two positive tests of clean drinking water before I can release the boil alert.”

Pry said crews are doing everything they can to fix the issues.

“It’s past a nightmare. When I’ve got to get supervisors from other cities to help, it’s bad,” he said.

Residents in the affected area should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking or using for cooking; or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

