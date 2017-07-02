Jim Harbaugh, Mark Dantonio, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Athlon Sports
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Athlon Sports Praises Harbaugh, Dantonio In Coach Rankings

July 2, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Jim Harbaugh, Mark Dantonio, Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines

ANN ARBOR – Despite not having Big Ten title to his name, Jim Harbaugh is still considered one of the top three coaches in all of college football.

This past week Athlon Sports released its top coaches rankings with all 130 FBS head coaches being included on the list, and Harbaugh comes in at No. 3. He is behind only Nick Saban of Alabama and Urban Meyer of Ohio State.

“With Harbaugh at the helm, it’s only a matter of time before Michigan is in the CFB Playoff and among the nation’s best every year,” Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan writes. “The Wolverines are 20-6 overall and 13-4 in Big Ten play under Harbaugh’s direction. One reason Michigan is poised for a return to the top of college football? Recruiting. The Wolverines have inked back-to-back top-five classes and another standout haul is on the way for 2018.”

Lassan also pointed out Harbaugh has a great track record for success at each of his former jobs.

With Harbaugh so high on this list that means he beat out a number of other celebrated head coaches in college football. That lists includes Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Washington’s Chris Petersen, who have all led their teams to College Football Playoff berths in the past few seasons.

Speaking of the College Football Playoff, where did Mark Dantonio fall on Athlon Sports’ rankings?

Despite an abysmal 3-9 record in 2016, the Spartans’ head coach ranks 13th on this list. Lassan pointed out Dantonio’s past success at Michigan State as reasoning for his high ranking, and believes the Spartans won’t be down for too long.

“While the Big Ten East is getting tougher with Penn State’s rise under James Franklin, and Jim Harbaugh’s arrival at Michigan, it’s hard to envision Michigan State staying down for too long under Dantonio,” Lassan writes. “After all, he’s 90-42 since 2007 in East Lansing and has guided the program to nine bowl trips.”

Both Michigan and Michigan State will kickoff the 2017 season on Sept. 2 with the Spartans hosting Bowling Green and the Wolverines heading to Arlington, Texas for a neutral site matchup against Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch