Michigan, Vineyard, Boskydel Vineyard, Wine

Historic Michigan Vineyard Closing At End Of Year

July 2, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Boskydel Vineyard, michigan wine

LAKE LEELANAU (WWJ) – Boskydel Vineyard, one of the state’s oldest vineyards, announced on Saturday that it will be closing at the end of this year.

“After 42 years, we feel that we have fulfilled our original purpose and it’s time to pursue other interests,” its staff posted on Facebook. “The vineyard operations will continue and leasing options are available for anyone interested.

“As a special thank you to our loyal customers we will be offering a ‘summer of savings!’ Starting in July, you can now save 40% on all case purchases.”

Boskydel’s winery and tasting room will officially close on Jan. 1, 2018.

The historic vineyard is known as the home of where Northern Michigan’s wine phenomenon began. It originally opened in the 1970’s when founder Bernie Rink began growing grapes. The vineyard has since expanded to 25-acres and has become one of the most celebrated wineries in Michigan.

The vineyard is currently being ran by Rink’s sons, Jim and Andy Rink.

For more information on the closing of Boskydel Vineyard, visit www.boskydel.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch