Historic Michigan Vineyard Closing At End Of Year

LAKE LEELANAU (WWJ) – Boskydel Vineyard, one of the state’s oldest vineyards, announced on Saturday that it will be closing at the end of this year.
“After 42 years, we feel that we have fulfilled our original purpose and it’s time to pursue other interests,” its staff posted on Facebook. “The vineyard operations will continue and leasing options are available for anyone interested.
“As a special thank you to our loyal customers we will be offering a ‘summer of savings!’ Starting in July, you can now save 40% on all case purchases.”
Boskydel’s winery and tasting room will officially close on Jan. 1, 2018.
The historic vineyard is known as the home of where Northern Michigan’s wine phenomenon began. It originally opened in the 1970’s when founder Bernie Rink began growing grapes. The vineyard has since expanded to 25-acres and has become one of the most celebrated wineries in Michigan.
The vineyard is currently being ran by Rink’s sons, Jim and Andy Rink.
For more information on the closing of Boskydel Vineyard, visit www.boskydel.com.