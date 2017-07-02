Police: Two Shot At Cabaret Hall In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating a shooting at the Community Center Cabaret Hall in Detroit that left two people injured early Sunday morning.
Police reported they were called to the business at 20030 John R. around 1:09 a.m. with one of the victims shot inside the hall and the other shot outside in the parking lot.
The first victim was shot in the abdomen inside the hall, and is reportedly in critical condition.
The second victim was shot in the thigh and managed to drive himself to Woodward and Alexandrine before being stopped by officers and transported to the hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a black male, around 23-25 years old and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He was wearing a gray button-down shirt with a white stripe at the time of the shooting.
There’s no word yet on what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.